Zantel brings in ‘cheapest’ smartphones for low income customers

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Zanzibar. Zantel is bringing to the market a cheaper smartphone as it seeks to bring its data services closer to low income earners.

Known as Smarta, the smartphone will retail at Sh39,999 only, making it the most affordable smartphone in the market.

Zantel’s head of products and pricing, Aneth Jamillah Muga, said the dual SIM feature Smartphone comes with applications such as WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube and Google, among others.

She said that Smarta presents an entirely new category of smartphones that have the power to drive the penetration of smartphones across the country while becoming an enabler of the digital transformation. “We have introduced Smarta in the market to propel affordable access to Smartphones while giving people a unique opportunity to enjoy the opportunities presented by the digital lifestyle offered by Zantel through our 4G+ network.” Ms Muga said Smarta is available in all Zantel stores across Unguja and Pemba and at our shops on the Mainland and it comes with 12GB free Internet to be used for 12 months. The head of Zantel Zanzibar, Mr Mohammed Mussa, said the introduction of Smarta is part of Zantel’s commitment to foster digital development by facilitating availability of affordable and reliable technology across the country.

He said Zantel believes that access to digital products and services will change the lives of people for the better.

“Digital access to education, healthcare, media, entertainment, financial services, and to the Internet are all avenues to enhance the way we live our lives. Zantel’s vision is to enable access to digital services for the benefits of new and existing customers,” Mr Mussa said.

Advertisement