Another Taifa Stars loss, another weeping toss

By Freddy Macha

Another one.

I phoned a friend on the night Taifa Stars were clashing with Lesotho.

“Lesotho?” He chuckled. “We shall thrash them. This time we are deffo going to Yaoundé.”

We both laughed. Deffo. Definitely. For certain. Sure. Yes! Camerooooon!

He carried on as if supercharged. “It has been long. 38 years. We are off to Cameroon. Yes! Lesotho is nothing. We shall win. I am watching the match right now...they are easy meat.”

I had never heard of Lesotho playing football. Who are their foot-balling stars? Is like saying basketball is the national game of Madagascar or cricket American. Really? Not real. Imagine...

Just like so many people overseas keep claiming they do not KNOW whether Tanzanians actually play soccer. The cockiness of my friend and I, reminded the day England was about to meet Croatia during the June-July Russia, 2018 FIFA cup. England underestimated Croatia and we all know what happened. England was smashed. Croatia claimed England’s arrogance was chief reason, they messed up. In martial arts there is a famous quote from the great, film actor and fighting pugilist - Bruce Lee.

Never underestimate opponent

We should add, never underestimate anyone ...in anything. In conversation. Argument. Money. Poetry. Discussion. Love. Sex. Work. Well, see others in a respectful manner. And in sports, respect rivals, but not fear them.

And so to England- summer 2018.

Prior to the demise in Russia, a song had been heard throughout London...

“Its’ coming home

Its’ coming home...”

Some lady who never likes (nor cares for) football, bluntly, asked me “what is coming home?”

I laughed. She was not amused.

“What is funny? IT? What IT? ”

The question was so funny.

I did not bother to explain. But she got more adamant.

“WHAT IS IT? I keep hearing everyone singing in buses and trains. What is coming HOME?”

She was so keen.

I said the World Cup.

She rolled her eyes.

“I don’t care for football. But I have heard England never wins.”

I said this time it was different. IT is almost like 1966. They have been winning. They beat Tunisia, and Panama and who else?

She rolled her eyes again. Puffed and seemed as bored as hell. Balloons are not baboons. Balloons are rubber. Baboons are animals. Her manner seem to insist.

Well, England last won the coveted trophy in 1966. But lately they did well. Coach, ex national player, Gareth Southgate, has done wonders to the team. They reached semis in July. Last week they beat Croatia to go to the Nations League semi-finals. They out classed Spain (yes the mighty Spaniards, not so long ago, the most feared European team) and Croatia (revenge is sweet, one paper chimed) and shall face Holland in 2019. Winning is possible.

Winning is possible.

If you believe.

Belief is a mental state. And that is part of sports training. Of achieving things.

So having lost to Lesotho last weekend, Tanzania had two main faces. A female reporter chased players in their dejected mood of their private changing rooms. She was offered no comments. The social media clip asked how come a female reporter was allowed in a male room? But the point was, the players were very dejected. DE-JE-CTED. Feeling down. Different from how Hassan Mwakinyo made us all feel, after “thrashing” British boxer, Sam Eggington, in September. That was captivating. But now Taifa Stars athletes did not feel like talking.

The one who talked a lot was Information, Culture, Art and Sports Minister, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe. Speaking to Ayo TV, ever buoyant, declared:

“That morning before the match, I met the players...I soon discovered some of our small weaknesses....Samatta was absent...we had to really hide the situation regarding Kapombe who has a broken leg and will be out for a long while. And another player Madawa...but...we had to galvanise our fellow Tanzanians. And this is a new thing that we need to cultivate. Whenever we have international tournaments we must raise our spirits. We are capable! Yes we may slack abit and unluckily lose, but we can, yes we can...and I am very certain and I continue telling Tanzanians who live in the south part of the continent, came through buses and every means to cheer...we should not give up. I am still confident we shall reach the CAFCON finals. In our game with Uganda...we should not entertain thoughts like it is our neighbour ...no...That is going to be a contest!”

Hope.

Determination.

Mental strength is as important as physical and emotional power. The mind guides the body and legs. That is what the Brazilian coach, Marcio Maximo used to insist. WE were brilliant then. Over ten years ago.