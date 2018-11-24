Economic perspectives on the weakening shilling

By Honest Prosper Ngowi pngowi2002@yahoo.com

The Tanzanian shilling has been declining in relation to the major and vehicle global currencies such as the US dollar in the recent past. In the week of 19th November 2018, we observed exchange rate of 1 USD for up to Sh2,310 and possibly above that figure. Exchange rates of around Sh2,200 for a greenback have been experienced in not so a distant past. In what follows selected economic persoectives on the weakening shilling are highlighted.

Why the weakening?

The observed weakening of the shilling signals the basic supply and demand theory of economics in action. Prices of goods and services including currencies would increase if the supply for the same is in shortfall of their demand. This applies to all markets including the money market in general and its forex market segment in particular where currencies are tranascted.

Supply side economics

The fall of the shilling in relation to USD shows a shortfall in the supply side of the greenback in the economy relative to demand for the same. Foreign currencies are supplied in an open economy through export of goods and services. The more the export the more the foreign currency and vice versa all other conditions held constant. Other ways of supplying foreign currency include incoming tourists; remittances; selling of domestic assets in foreign currencies; inflow of aid money and returns of a country’s investments abroad in forms of profits, dividends etc.

The declining shilling indicates that some of these variables have not been in adequate good shape in Tanzanian.

Demand side economics

The shilling decline can also be attributed to increased demand of the green back relative to supply of the same. Such demand is a function of import of goods and services. When a country settles its international transactions, it does so using globally accepted and recognized major and vehicle currencies such as the USD.

Tanzania imports a long litany of goods and services including those that could basically be procured domestically. This leads to high demand for USD to settle such transactions. No wonder then that the price of dollar goes up when demand is high amidst dwindling supply of the same.

Implications of the decline

The decline of the Shilling has many and far-reaching economic and business implications both in the short and long run. Inter alia, it results into higher import bills when these are denominated in shillings because one has to part with more Tshs to acquire a dollar. This implies frustrations to plan and budget management from micro to macro levels.

Those involved have to factor-in exchange rate valatility in their models. This is not so easy to capture adequately and correctly.

The decline of the shilling is also leading into increased loss of faith in the country’s currency both domestically and across the border. This has arguably resulted into increased dolarization of the Tanzanian economy.

Price tags of a long litany of goods and services are in USD not in shillings although we are transacting them within the United Republic of Tanzania where the shilling, not the USD, is the legal tender for settlement of transactions.

Dolarisation is partly understood when wearing the shoes of the corporate chiefs who are the captains and captains of the industry when they decide to dolarise.

However, it is not acceptable when thinking of a country’s currency sovereignty, dignity, pride and economic independence and emancipation.

Weak shilling could be good

A weak currency may be good for exporters. This is because importers will be parting will less Tshs for a unit of USD with which to honour their import bills.

Therefore, exports become relatively cheaper and one should be able to export more, ceteris paribus. Looking at the arguably artificially low ‘priced’ Chinese Yuan in relation to the USD, one sees the benefits of a weaker currency when the ceteris paribus conditions are as desired. For Tanzania, this does not seem to be the case so the potential green shoots from a weaker Shiling cannot be reaped.

Strengthening the Shilling

In the short term the Bank of Tanzania can intervene by increasing supply of USD in the market from the country’s reserves.

This will however reduce the reserves and the about five months of import support.

However, this intervention is not sustainable in the long term period. Sustainable solutions lie in increasing exports earnings and decreasing unnecessary imports. Environment for these to happen are needed.