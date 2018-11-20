Fix bodaboda menace

Recent official data on the number of accidents involving motorcycles (bodaboda) should force the authorities back to the drawing board on how to handle this growing menace. According to information released by the Home Affairs ministry, at least 823 people die every year in bodaboda accidents alone. In a period of 10 years (2008-2018), a total of 8,237 people have died in motorcycle accidents across the country. Most of these cases are a result of sheer recklessness on the part of bodaboda riders who habitually break traffic regulations. Apparently, traffic police officers have failed to control the situation.

In Dar es Salaam, bodabodas have earned themselves a reputation of being reckless, rude and arrogant – terrorising everyone they share the road with. They take advantage of their huge numbers to bully other road users. More so, cases of hit-and-run involving motorcyclists are not uncommon. It’s a regrettable situation. Some companies have tried to help by providing refresher courses on road safety, but it seems that has not helped much, especially in the absence of firmer and consistent action by the authorities against this group of road users.

Traffic Police Commander Fortunatus Muslim is on record saying a new strategy is in the offing targeting reckless drivers. We hope this addresses the bodaboda menace too.