Painful decisions for Bongolanders

By Danford Mpumilwa mpumilwa@gmail.com

It is now very clear that the most vulnerable job in Tanzania is that of a cabinet minister. Just figure out that in the past three years of the present Magufuli government more than 10 senior cabinet ministers have lost their positions.

No wonder JPM has made it clear that once one is appointed to the post of cabinet minister one should not celebrate rather that person should be wary of the heavy load and responsibilities on his or her shoulder.

The celebratory spirit should wait until that particular individual successfully completes his or her ministerial term. We indeed have seen scores of powerful ministers fall by the wayside for one reason or another but the core reason is that they have failed to follow and be up to par with lightening speed of JPM.

Just a week ago two powerful ministers were relieved of their duties for reasons which I believe are part of what I have explained above.

This reminds me of my days at the then famous Mkwawa High School in Iringa town in the early 70s. There was one headmaster who for obvious reasons I will not mention his name. He was a powerful and no-nonsense head of school whom we nicknamed ‘Nyamaume’.

I do not recall why we did so. But it seems the word ‘Nyamaume’ was synonymous with strong will and decisive actions.

For example we had what we called ‘Counselors’ for each of the ten wings of our dormitories – Shaaban Robert, Aggrey, Magembe, Makongoro and Lumumba. Now ‘Counselors’ were basically school prefects who handled our daily affairs in each of the wings of the dormitories.

They were proposed by the student body and appointed by the school management led by ‘Nyamaume’ himself.

One morning we woke up to what we used to call ‘Fools Day’, which as we all know falls on the 1st of April every year.

At that foolish age we decided we will indeed become fools on that day. We flooded the corridors of our dormitories with water from the fire tenders.

We also smashed a few glass windows and broke a few class chairs and desks.

Naturally, ‘Nyamaume’ went bersek. He closed the school for a week and sacked the whole team of ‘Counselors’ for failing to manage us.

I must admit that for the remainder of Nyamaume’s term we led a torturous life at the school. When he was eventually transferred from Mkwawa we literally rioted in celebration.

It was only after the successor to ‘Nyamaume’ reported for work and issued more stringent directives, including banning us from wearing trousers in the cold and wintry Iringa like we used to, that we realised that we were in for a worse situation.

Like students from all over the world these harsh conditions sparked some riots. The new headmaster took even more drastic actions and closed the school and sent us packing home for some months of serious meditation.

Fortunately, when we were allowed back in school that headmaster had also been transferred. Apparently, he had closed the school without consulting the parent ministry.

We also decided that there was no room for ‘Fools Day’ antics and concentrated on our studies and naturally did well in our final exams.

I believe there was also a lesson we learnt; that there are some harsh decisions which need to be taken for the common good and welfare of the community.

That is why I am one of the many Bongolanders who understand the painful decisions being undertaken by JPM. They are painful decisions but necessary for the common good of Bongoland. We all need to support these painful choices. Gods bless us all.

The author is a veteran journalist and communication expert based in Arusha.