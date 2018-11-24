Swimmers need modern 50m swimming pools to excel internationally

Earlier this week, the national swimming team failed to retain its Cana Zone Three Championship title in Khartoum, Sudan Tanzania finished third behind hosts Sudan and South Africa in the championship, which featured crème de la crème of swimmers from seven countries.

Sudan emerged overall winner with 1,548 points, while South Africa and Tanzania finished second and third after amassing 1,248 and 1,125 points, respectively. The major factor behind our country’s failure to retain the title was not just our swimmers’ failure to beat their Sudan and South African counterparts, but lack of modern training facilities.

Our swimmers were forced to arrive in Khartoum a week before the championship so as have ample time to train on swimming pools that meet the required standards.

Teams from the other Cana Zone Three nations arrived in Sudan two days before the four-day event, which came to a close on Monday. Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) was, therefore, forced to field only 11 swimmers at the championship – the smallest delegation – so as to cut down accommodation costs. Tanzania was to feature 32 swimmers in the event.

As the TSA revealed two days ago that the lack of a modern 50m swimming forced them to leave for Khartoum a week before the event. As swimming fans strive to come to terms with our team’s failure to retain the title, let’s now focus on 2020 Olympics.

The Games seem far long away as there is still some two years to go before the multi-sport event roars into life in Tokyo, Japan.

And this is probably the notion in the minds of many leaders of sports associations that are hoping to have sportsmen and women competing in the Games.

However, in terms of preparations for such magnitude, two years is not much of a time.