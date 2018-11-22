Sometime back, I wrote on irrational medical prescription practices that cost taxpayers billions of shillings yearly. I am writing this again because the ministry concerned is mum on the matter. Indeed, there apparently are no efforts to curb unwarranted prescriptions.

Paradoxically enough, neither the general public, nor the policy makers, seem to be are aware of this. Let me elaborate.

In Tanzania, children exiting a clinic are prescribed an antibiotic by a factor of 8.4 while WHO recommends that this should not exceed 2.0.

Assuming that the nation’s total annual budget for medicines is Sh239 billion, the antibiotics share of that should be Sh47 billion. But, because of irrational prescription practices (IPPs), we pay Sh191 billion for antibiotics alone: Sh144 billion of that being wasted!

Admittedly, this arithmetic model may be an exaggeration – and we could only be losing about Sh100 billion annually to IPPs. This is a deplorable loss in a sacrosanct profession, and those who should be regulating the system and minimize – or, better still: eradicate – the losses seem totally unconcerned.

Apart from the funds so wasted, there are also adverse effects from irrationally-prescribed medicines, which we are not fully aware of for lack of effective monitoring.

IPPs are a major health problem globally. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that more than half of all medicines are inappropriately prescribed, dispensed or sold over the counter.

When sick people visit a doctor, nurse or pharmacist, they expect to be prescribed with medication that would restore their health; that health-care providers apply their knowledge of therapeutics to select the appropriate treatment regimen: the correct drug(s), right dosage and the ideal treatment duration. But this is not always the case.

The problem with IPPs is mainly due to a weak health system. Indeed, there are four reasons for IPPs:

l Lack of adequate diagnostic tools that facilitate more presumptive treatment

l Limited availability of in-service-training for health personnel

l Poor community understanding of medicines; and,

l Undue influence by Big Pharma

IPP implications can be enormous. Irrational antibiotic use increases health care costs. In one study, antibiotics made up 40 per cent of a patient’s costs.

Prescribing antibiotics inappropriately also contributes to antibiotics resistance. This results in increased expenses – and even death at times.

Use of injections also increases the workload – and heightens the risk of spreading blood-borne infections, including hepatitis and HIV.

Therapies that are outside the established local essential medicines lists may even be more risky, as they have not been thoroughly assessed in terms of safety, efficacy and cost-effectiveness within the settings in which they are used.

Prescribing outside approved essential medicines lists can, therefore, mean high cost for patients especially in Africa where out-of-pocket payments remain prevalent. This could drive many families below the poverty line.

A significant part of the health budget in Tanzania goes to medicinal drugs, most of which have to be imported. Pharmaceuticals are a sensitive issue and should be closely regulated, not left in the hands of pharmacies, some of which operate illegally – sometimes without a well-qualified pharmacist.

First and foremost, there’s a need to prioritize training and regular retraining of human resource on National Clinical Guidelines (NCGs), with special emphasis on prescribing medicines. If this is done as a matter of course, it would minimize improper prescription practices – and save Tanzanians billions of shillings yearly.

Another important factor that I did observe during my career (in medicine) is keeping patients’ records. Ideally, every patient should have a file at their dispensary, health centre, hospital, or any other health care delivery facility.

Every prescriber must write down the diagnosis, as it is the right of every patient to know of and read his/her diagnosis. Being a doctor myself, I can vouch that all possible pathological scenarios can be expressed with a written diagnosis, formulated firstly in the mind of the doctor – and then written in the health booklet.

This has two implications. Firstly: only specific, relevant blood tests must be requested instead of irrelevant and costly tests that have no bearing on treatment. Secondly: only appropriate medicines must be prescribed, in line with NCGs. All this information should be available for future IPP monitoring.

Studies have shown that prescribing medicines out of NCGs is a major cause of IPPs, followed by irresponsible behavior of clinicians who refuse to record their diagnosis.

By adhering to NCGs, a child diagnosed of suffering from pneumonia should receive the same treatment whether the child is in Njombe or Zanzibar.

Another important caveat is that, while we are progressing with National Health Insurance, its cost will soon become too high if doctors are not effectively monitored regarding IPPs. Costs of medicines that are prescribed without a written diagnosis shall not be refunded.

Every administrative district must have a therapeutic committee tasked with minimizing IPPs. At the national level, there should be a real commitment in the Health ministry. Unfortunately, this is lacking. The aim should be to provide guidance and leadership, as well as collect data and provide feedback as part of regular auditing.

Short of this – and billions of taxpayer money will continue to go down the drain annually. This is not acceptable to any government – and still less so to the fifth-phase government of President John Magufuli.

Zulfiqarali Premji is a retired MUHAS professor. His career spans over 40 years in academia, research and public health