By Abdi Sultani

Please pardon the teacher in us, dear reader. We’re conditioned to telling it, again and again, until everybody in class does it right. Take the issue of the adjective “younger”, for instance. We’ve preached about it a zillion times but its misusage remains alive and kicking.

Yes, we’ve said this before: when referring to your sibling who is, say, 59 while you’re 62, he/se isn’t your YOUNG brother/sister. The person is your YOUNGER brother/sister, not your YOUNG brother/sister, for goodness sake! It’s all about comparativeness. Even by virtue of common sense alone, it’s incredulous to refer to a 59-year-old as young—much as he could be younger to you since you were born three years ahead of him.

And that person will refer to you as “my OLDER brother”, not OLD brother. This analysis is clearer when we’re referring to people who are indeed young—say, when they’re, say, under 20. When you’re 16 and your sibling is 17, he/she is NOT your OLD brother/sister—they’re simply your OLDER brother/sister!

Having thus lectured—sorry—let’s now move to our key mission here, namely, share out linguistic gems picked up over the recent past in the Bongo English press, so, here we go… The big story on Page 28 of the tabloid that’s closely associated with columnist (Fri, Nov 16 edition), is headlined, ‘Kapombe, Mandawa may miss Lesotho encounter’, and therein the scribbler says in Para 5:

“Shaaban Idd Chilunda who plays for Spanish side Club Diportivo Tenerife …was in the country CORRECTING travelling documents.” Correcting document? What errors were there in the international soccer player’s TRAVEL (not travelling) documents that required rectification (for that’s what “correction” means)? We believe our colleague had in mind the word COLLECT.

And then, Page 1 of Sat, Nov 18 edition of Bongo’s senior-most broadsheet has a story entitled, ‘Police gun down seven Nyamagana armed robbers’ and therein, the scribbler says in Para 2:

“The fierce exchange of fire, according to the police, ENSURED at around 10pm as police pursued them following a tipoff …”

The exchange of fire ensured? Nope, it ENSUED, from “ensue” which means “happen or start as a result of something.” In Para 4, the scribbler reports further: “According to RPC Shama, the search for the armed bandits ended INTO a fierce battle…” Ended into? No, please, the search ended IN a fierce battle. In Para 7, the scribbler, purporting to reproduce the words of the regional police boss, writes: “The suspected robber…took us to where his COLLEAGUES were hiding.” No! No! No! People who commit crime together aren’t colleagues, the way Abdi and his fellow scribblers are! Partners in crime are ACCOMPLICES.

Our colleague further “quotes” the RPC: “...suddenly the robbers started firing but we managed to gun them down before they VARNISHED into thin air.” The word here is VANISHED which means “disappeared.” Varnished is from “varnish” which means to “polish”.

Ah, this treacherous language called English!

Send your photos and linguistic gems to email abdisul244@gmail.com or WhatsApp on Tel No 0688315580.