EDITORIAL: Let's take a leaf out of Sevilla FC book

Football stakeholders in Tanzania participated in special seminars conducted in Dar es Salaam this week by soccer experts from Sevilla Fútbol Club (Sevilla FC) of the Spanish La Liga.

One of the seminars was on administration and marketing; another was on youth soccer development for club leaders and tacticians, to ‘educate’ them on how best to scout out and develop potentially-talented Tanzanian players.

The Spanish club’s Tanzanian tour and the seminars were organised courtesy of SportPesa Tanzania, working in collaboration with La Liga under close supervision of the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF). They were aimed at helping local soccer stakeholders to develop Tanzanian football. Formed on January 25, 1890, Sevilla FC was designated by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics as the World’s Best Soccer Club in 2006 and 2007.

On May 16 this year, Sevilla was declared “the 35th Most Valuable Club” by ‘Brand Finance,’ a London-based consultancy that is dedicated to evaluating leading brands in the world.

Selection of Sevilla FC to tour Tanzania was, therefore, a brilliant decision by many standards. SportPesa Tanzania’s mission is to help boost sports performance, thereby maximizing opportunities for budding footballers to shift from negative social behaviour to positive, sports-focused objectives.

Today, sports clubs in Tanzania – as is usually the case in many other developing countries, generally speaking – lack adequate knowledge and the requisite mechanisms that are geared to generating lawful income which is conducive to good governance. This is even as the clubs and related leaderships struggle to develop latent talent among the country’s youths.