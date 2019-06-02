By Abdi Sultani

Page 8 of the Thurs, May 23 edition of the tabloid closely associated with this columnist carries a feature article with the headline, ‘Tanga Butterfly (sic) farmers rue missed opportunities’, whose intro is thus written:

“Hasna Athman Panduka, a young Butterfly farmer at Kisiwani Village….”

The name of this beautiful insect appears at least four more times in this story, and in all cases, the scribbler pens it with capital “b”, just as it appears in the headline! “Butterfly”, as used in the full-page article, isn’t a proper noun, so the use of small “b” in the middle of a sentence, is a must. It’s so basic isn’t it?

In the third para, he writes: “For some time, Hasna and 255 other butterfly farmers in the East Usambaras thought they have made the ‘BRAKE’ through.” Here, besides that “small” matter of using the definite article “the” instead of the indefinite “a”, we need to note that our colleague has fallen victim of mixing up words that sound alike while bearing different spelling and different meanings—brake and break. And actually, the expression our colleague had in mind doesn’t even comprise two words, for it is BREAKTHROUGH—one word.

In para 7, the scribbler further reports: “The farmers’ accumulated sales, according to Butterfly (sic) Project Coordinator …amount to over Sh500 million…between 2004 TO 2016.” Nope; we don’t say that; we say: “…between 2004 AND 2016. If you’re so keen on using the preposition “to”, then say: “…from 2004 TO 2016.”

On the same date, Bongo’s huge, colourful broadsheet had a page 5 story entitled, ‘Mbeya collects Sh300m from gold sales in 20 days’, in which the scribblers writes in his intro:

“Barely 20 days after the establishment of THE gold exchange centre, Chunya district in Mbeya region has managed to collect Sh300 million from gold SELLS.”

As if to demonstrate he’s confident of his spelling skills, the scribbler, purporting to quote the Mbeya RC, writes in para 4: “More than 80kg of gold have been auctioned…we can now track gold SELLS contrary (sic) to the previous years.”

The scribbler, of course, should have written gold SALES, as written in the headline, otherwise he makes the uniformed believing that “sales” and ‘sells” are both nouns that mean the same thing!

Come Fri, May 24, and the tabloid associated with this columnist ran, on page 13, a story entitled, ‘Bukuku creating a path for young Tanzanians’, in which the scribbler writes in para 7: “…Bukuku says the ‘seven-DAYS’ workshop attracted nine would be standup comedians who were taught various arts including discipline, confidence, confidence, voice…”

Just a minute: are discipline, confidence and voice, forms of art, which one is taught? Nope, we aver. Most probably, the up-and-coming (not upcoming) comedians as the scribbler says para 10) were taught about the essence of these things in the pursuit of excellence in stand-up comedy (which is an art). Let’s also note: we don’t say seven-DAYS workshop—it’s seven-DAY workshop.