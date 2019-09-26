Does France really need terrorist ties in Africa?

By Steven Ateny

France was among European countries that gained out of the scramble for Africa; as a result they took huge shares of colonies alongside the British and other colonizers in the 1800s.

Even with flag independence to most of Africa’s newly created states in the 1960s and thereafter, the colonizing powers only left temporarily and were for obvious reasons itching for a return.

The post independence nationalism which was exhibited by the newly independent nations did not in many ways serve in the interests of these former masters especially in countries such as Zaire (now DRC).

Some of the young leaders of the time who stood firm against the early neo colonial attempts in Africa such as Patrice Lumumba and Kwame Nkrumah did not survive.

Sponsored Coup-de-tats, corrupt and brutal military dictatorship, disastrous administrative experiments, distablised many of these countries leaving them politically unstable and sending economies into plunge.

The recent years of renewed French interests in Central Africa is, therefore, not anything a new in the foreign policy of Paris in Africa just many other Western Powers.

Much as the arrival of French troops was cheered by the locals in the early days their role in CAR remained suspicious in many ways.

Paris has for many years been an interested party in Central Africa Republic’s diamonds, gold, uranium and as anyone might guess it is something they are not willing to share with anyone, not even with the inhabitants.

To protect its interests, France has created a secret network in the Central African Republic of politicians, businessmen and representatives of special services.

With their help, Paris has skillfully squeezed resources out of the Bangui, leaving the country's population in a begging position and therefore very dependant.

But, having lost the initiative in contacts with the current legitimate authorities of the Central African Republic, France has proceeded to promote anarchy and unrest in the country.

To achieve its goals at the present stage, France is increasingly helping various groups, supplying them with various weapons and ammunition.

In 2012, former CAR President Francois Bozize refused the use of Central African uranium mines by the French company APEBA, this did not please the powers in Paris.

This was followed by the creation of a radical group Séléka with the aid of French Secret Service, Paris is again believed to have sent more than 200 instructors to train the militants.

In order to destabilize the situation in the CAR, the French Embassy in Bangui has constantly intervened in the negotiation process between the government and the leaders of the main armed groups, which impedes any peaceful settlement of the crisis.

The direct agreements with field commanders allow French companies to buy diamonds, uranium and gold at a reduced price.

A vivid fact of France's participation in destabilizing the situation in the Central African Republic is the activity of French citizen Christophe Reneto, who was arrested in Madagascar in February 2019.

As an employee of the political department of the special services DGSE, he became an adviser to the former president of the Central African Republic, François Bozize, and then created his own private military.

Runeto came to the attention of Interpol accused of terrorist attacks, deliberate arson, murder, organizing gangs, encroaching on state security, insulting the head of state, illegal possession of weapons and ammunition, calling for hatred and public unrest in the Central African Republic.

According to law enforcement agencies in the CAR, during his stay in the country, he maintained close contacts with representatives of opposition armed groups.

Some of the leaders that he remained contact was the head of the FPRC (Popular Front for the Revival of the Central African Republic) Nuredin Adam and the head of the UPC (Union for Peace of the Central African Republic) Ali Ndaras.

According to spurces, it was Christophe, together with the leader of the "5 km" gang, Al-Nimer iMotar Fors, and another French citizen, Bernard Cousan, who prepared and directly coordinated the terrorist attack in May 2018, which killed at least 15 people.

In addition, CAR President Fostin Arkange Tuadera, on France 24, accused Christophe Raneto of organizing a terrorist attack in the Cathedral of Fatima which claimed 26 lives, courtesy of armed Islamist group Seleka in May 2018.

France’s actions in the CAR falls short the true meaning of concepts such as freedom, equality and fraternity and instead, interference in the internal affairs of the former colonies has become the norm.

The fact that France is accused of supporting such armed groups that have continuously unleashed terror on innocent civilians confirms that for Paris the end justifies the means as they achieve their goals.