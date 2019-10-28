For far too long, the Tanzania government has stuck to, by and defended provisions of the marriage legislation which allow 14-and-15-year old girl-children to enter into marital relations.

Under the law, a 14-year old girl-child needs the express permission of a law court to marry formally or informally – while a 15-year old girl-child only needs parental consent to enter into matrimony, holy or unholy!

But, boys of the same age aren’t privileged to marry until they’re 18 years old. This is a privilege that’s solely extended to girl-children: gender discrimination in action, pure and simple! Of course, girls who are 18 years of age or older do not need court or parental permission to join any male of their choice in matrimony – as long as the males are also 18 years old, going forward!

But, the legislation – ‘The Law of Marriage Act, 1971,’ as amended from time to time – does not require that a 14/15-year old girl must only marry a young man. That’s why we’ve seen girl-children being ‘lawfully’ married to men old enough to be their grandfathers!

Also, we’ve seen girl-children with court or parental permission to marry being herded into polygamous marriages. Yet, the law does not frown on that, so to speak!

Both actions – girl-children virtually being inveigled into polygamous marriages, or marriage to disproportionately older men – border on the barbarous. This is especially in terms of the 1989 ‘UN Convention on the Rights of the Child’ (UNCRC), which sets out the civil, political, economic, social, health and cultural rights of children.

Between the devil and the deep blue sea...

This was basically why human rights and other activists smartly stepped in the breach and walked the Path of Justice in seeking to have the law on marriages revisited. About 37 per cent of girls in Tanzania are married before the age of 18 years.

One of the activists, Ms Rebecca Gyumi of the NGO Msichana Institute, obtained a 2018 decision of the High Court of Tanzania. Declaring the practice ‘unconstitutional,’ the High Court required the government to amend the law within a year, declaring marriage under18 years of age illegal for females as well.

For some reason or (an)other, this did not go down well with the government, which headed for the Court of Appeal to have the High Court decision rescinded.

In due course of time and meditation, the highest court in the land trashed the appeal on October 23 this year – in effect upholding the 2018 High Court decision.

What this means is that the government is now bound to implement the juridical decision within one year counting from the date this year of the Appellate Court’s ruling...

Yet, some religious and cultural diehards oppose changes to the extant law on girl-child marriages.

This puts us on the horns of a dilemma. Indeed, it’s quite likely that, were a referendum conducted, a majority of Tanzanians would prefer to maintain the status quo ante the Court decisions: marrying off their girl-children on the grounds of religious, cultural and customary traditions.