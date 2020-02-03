Time to take stock, reflect as a nation

Tanzania’s On Friday, the US announced two measures that had direct implication on Tanzania as a country and a people. First, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on twitter that the US had banned Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda and his wife Mary from stepping foot on the country.

The brief statement he posted on his account was followed by a longer one by the State Department explaining why Mr Mkonda was directly being targeted for US visa ban.

As the news on Makonda spread, the US followed again with names of countries that it was adding to an expanded list of those it was placing various travel restrictions. Surprisingly, Tanzania was among these added countries.

The others were Nigeria, Eritrea, Sudan, Kyrgyzstan and Myanmar.

Citizens from these countries will now be blocked from obtaining certain types of visas to travel to the US which remains a leading global destination for thousands of people seeking business, schooling and other life’s opportunities.

For Tanzania’s case, its citizens will henceforth not be allowed to apply for the US visa lottery that allows people from low-ranked economies the right to enter and work in the world’s largest economy. This would be the first time in history that the country finds itself in such an unfortunate circumstance.

While one may take Mr Makonda’s tribulations as ‘personal’, it is entirely something else when Tanzania’s name, as a nation, begins to pop up in such unpalatable portrayals like having its senior government officials slapped a ban to access the US and its people being segregated from the global community for whatever reasons. As a people, it is not enough to just wish away the ominous cloud that all this bring to our national psyche.

Lost morality

Mr Makonda has been accused of serious crimes by the US that will not simply fade off, and it is now our humble view that the burden to prove his innocence must not necessarily weigh down the collective public will to get away from acts of official omission or commission that could have costly implications for the country’s development.

The Dar es Salaam chief administrator has had a fair share of controversy and the latest US slap only adds to the notoriety.

How long he will continue to survive in leadership is not within our reach but as we have said on this platform before, Mr Makonda lost the moral credence to remain in high public office a long time ago.

And this we believe most Tanzanians will agree. He can do the honorable thing and step aside so that his tribulations do not obscure the desire to take the city forward and rid the government of his now abnoxious tag.

As for the blacklisting from the US visa lottery, we urge our government to do what it takes to have the restrictions removed on its citizens as quickly as possible. Tanzanians are a peaceful and loving people and not desirous of a sour relation with the big brother.