Boosted by the continent’s young and growing population, Africa has become a leader in the adoption of mobile technology and internet apps.

By Paul Raphael

It is a well established fact that the African telecom market has emerged as one of the fastest-growing markets in the world.

The growth of this sector has not isolated Tanzania with the first telco company coming in the early 1990s and almost 25 year down the road there are multiple companies providing the service which has changed the way people interact and do business across the country.

For some time now, the country’s telecom industry has proven to be a leader in the field of innovation. Today, mobile internet penetration has reached over 40 per cent of the population and the future seems to be even brighter with more prospects in the offing.

Meanwhile, mobile-based applications – such as mobile money – have become an invaluable service for countless people as it allows them make transactions in real time.

The growth of this area is, in part, the result of mobile operators investing in next-generation infrastructure and developing a network which connects population centres across the country and beyond.

Last year, the announcement that Tigo Tanzania and Zantel are merging represented a further piece of good news for the sector.

For many years, both companies have delivered a valued and reliable service for their customers. The two companies are now ready to combine their strengths, to better service their customers across Zanzibar and the mainland.

The merger between both operators continues to progress and is hoping to be finalised in the near future. This development marks a positive step forward for both customers and the sector more broadly.

For instance, once the merger is complete customers will benefit from an increased number of services options – including access to mobile money and enhanced internet services.

In addition, customers will also see the benefit of a shared network, helping to boost network coverage especially for those living in rural areas.