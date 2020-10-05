By Erick Mwakibete

Politicians all over the world are obsessed with crowd sizes at their rallies or those of their political opponents. In some countries this obsession has gone as far as becoming a business opportunity to those with the entrepreneurial spirit where companies spring out of the blue to rent a crowd for politicians. Appearances are incredibly important to politicians.

In our political setting, this business of “renting” a crowd for political rallies passes for crowds being transported to venues for these rallies or enticed one way or the other to attend through other things like entertainments of all sorts. However, crowd sizes are a terrible political bellwether in our politics. More often than not crowds have not translated into actual votes.

Chadema’s presidential candidate Tundu Lissu spoke of the “strong” opposition support that has been building on the gains of past opposition candidates by referencing the crowds which attend his election campaigns. News headlines whether it is newspapers, television or online compete against each other to label one political rally as attracting the biggest crowds compared to their opponents.

Few are bothered with the tedious details of how such crowds come to be. Perception is a powerful thing in politics.

In most cases the crowds are carefully choreographed and not organic manifestations of political support for a particular candidate or political party especially when the venue and time of the rally are known well ahead of time. In this case, crowds at political rallies create an optical illusion which ends with an enthusiasm gap. Opposition politicians cry foul play when their votes do not reflect the size of crowds at their rallies.

Some of the crowds at political rallies are organic but the reasons have little to do with political support of a particular candidate or their political party. Most of us lead our lives hearing or seeing politicians but rarely have opportunities to see them even from a distance. Some of us attend political rallies so that we have a story to tell, some of us attend rallies because almost everyone around us is attending that rally, and some of us attend these rallies because we want to feel such moments, we are curious. After all, the next general election is five years away and by then the political landscape might have shifted or the cast of characters will be different.

But what happens when the rest of the country is obsessed with crowd sizes at political rallies?

It was NCCR Mageuzi’s Augustine Mrema who redefined the role of crowds at political rallies back in the 1995 general election campaigns. However, it was Jakaya Kikwete in 2005 who truly energized the country and managed to combine political support and huge crowds during his campaigns for the presidency. No presidential candidate of the multiparty era has won the presidency as comfortably as him.

Kikwete’s election campaign team in 2005 managed to keep their eyes on the proverbial ball. They paid attention to some of the details. Edward Lowassa’s political juggernaut came close in 2015 but the details of what made Kikwete’s campaign wildly successful in 2005 were either ignored or completely forgotten. For starters, it is women. They are the best political thermometer when it comes to political rallies in this country. It is impossible for any candidate for elected office to win without an overwhelming support from women. Unlike rowdy young men who flock to political rallies, women are committed voters, especially in rural areas.

Impromptu political rallies provide another measure of the level of support for a candidate for political office. This kind of rallies played a huge part in carrying then candidate Dr John Magufuli back in 2015 to the presidency. They provide any candidate with a valuable link to ordinary people. These people who wait for a candidate to pass through their way are eager to be heard. So, when a candidate for political office provides such opportunity, it is more likely that they will get those votes than their political opponents.

Social media has added another dimension to how political support is sought but in our political landscape this is insufficient to provide meaningful political support to a candidate, we are still, as it were, “traditional” in how we look at election campaigns.

Huge crowds are important to a politician but how such crowds come to be and who exactly attend such rallies are crucial in turning political enthusiasm into actual votes.