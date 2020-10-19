The Citizen OpEd Monday October 19 2020 In the headlines CCM banking on members list to win 2020 polls The ruling CCM party expressed its confidence in winning the coming elections banking on the Lissu promises tax relief, subsidies to farmers Opposition Chadema presidential candidate Tundu Lissu has said that if elected in the October 28 Five issues removed from union contentious matters’ list Dar es Salaam's gridlock and feeder roads puzzle China's millennials stimulate $15 bn sex toy market Day Seven: Kilimanjaro firefighters receive food and water donation ACT's Zitto endorses Lissu for president ahead of polls NEC suspends NCCR’s Mbatia from campaigns for 7 days