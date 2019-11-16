EDITORIAL: Address city road network

Feeder roads linking various streets and suburbs of Dar es Salaam are very crucial for the provision of cost effective social and economic services.

It is encouraging to see that the government—using own funds as well as that given by development partners—has been building these roads in various parts of the city.

We commend the government for these efforts. Some city streets that were almost inaccessible, especially during the rain, now have passable roads throughout the year. One such street is Mongolandege in Ukonga Ward.

The road linking the street to Segerea and Ukonga is still under construction. What remains include putting speed limit humps in place for the safety of pedestrians and those living close to the road, as well as erecting key road signs to warn drivers and other users.

However, looking at the entire city of Dar es Salaam, more work is yet to be done. There are streets, whose roads are in such bad shape that they are rendered almost impassable, especially during the rainy season.

Such a road is the one linking Vingunguti to Tabata. Bad roads increase the burden of provision of socio-economic services. Improving them will bring lots of relief not only to residents of the areas, but also to the entire economy.

