CANDID TALK: Why I am not bothered about cholesterol

By Pater Muthania kaumbutupeter@yahoo.com

Dear readers, now I know how Fukushima Nuclear Reactor felt inside its bowels before it exploded! I have this anger boiling inside me because the junk of a TV I bought in Kariakoo keeps popping up the face of this mad fellow who thinks that enjoying ‘mbuzi choma’ (roast goat meat), cow socks (hooves alias ‘makongoro’) or any other meat is as the same as having rat poison for breakfast, lunch and supper.

All I hear is that the more meat I eat, the more likely I become to be dispatched to heaven or wherever dead people go to as a result of cholesterol and other bad diseases. He is one of the self-styled “doctors”.

To cap it all, the man has been threatening me with the mother of all diseases such as heart failure, hypertension (high blood pressure), hyperglycemia (high blood sugar), impotence (god forbid) and any other ailment found in the medical dictionary.

I can assure you that I am not going to listen to that kind of nonsense for as far as I can remember, I love the taste of real meat and every man or woman loves meat.

I am of the opinion that he wants me to feed only on cabbages, spinach and allied leaves, something that I am not planning to do any time soon so long as I have 32 minus a few teeth.

And even if all teeth were to be removed from my mouth, and I was left as toothless as the hen clucking outside, the rule is that I will shift to eating mincemeat that I can “chew” using my bare gums. My drinking chum Dr Winchislauss Rwegoshora (PhD, MA, BA) argues that one does not need teeth to eat liver or softer innards of a cow – all one needs is a strong gum with which to “chew” the meat.

I agree with him fully!I have a million reasons why I am not quitting feasting on white or red meat. For so many centuries that we have lived on the shores of Lake Victoria, none of my ancestors has ever complained of a heart or allied diseases.

For that reason, let me enjoy all meat while the sun shines and stop telling me stuff about cholesterol!