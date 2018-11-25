CORPORATE SUFI: Small acts make difference

By Azim Jamal azim@corporatesufi.com

Once, when my family and I were driving in Los Angeles, we saw what seemed to be a dead bird lying in the road. I drove past it and almost ignored it.

Then something compelled me to drive around the block and return to the bird. I got out and placed the bird on the side of the curb. To my utter surprise, the bird trembled and stirred, and as we drove away, it flew into the air. Apparently it had been lying on the main road injured and needed a little support to get back on its wings.

Had I left the bird, another motorist might have crushed it. How little effort it sometimes takes to save a life! And it set an excellent example for my children, who were in the car.

Small acts make a difference. The difference may not be anything big; in fact, many relationship issues arise because of small things. But if you begin giving in small ways, whether at home, at work, in your community, or in the natural environment, you build momentum toward becoming a holistic person with a sense of giving.

While the effects of small acts of kindness on our wellbeing are well documented, a new study by Canadian psychologists found out that small acts of kindness can also help people who suffer from social anxiety to mingle more easily.

The study published in Springer’s journal Motivation and Emotion, monitored 115 participants with high levels of social anxiety. It found that people who normally shun social situations due to anxiety had their fears reduced when they began performing small acts of kindness for other people.

Seeing how their kindness benefitted another person raised their own happiness level, and it also made them engage more easily with the person.

At the end of Nido Qubein’s (my coauthor of “Life Balance the Sufi Way”) sophomore year at Mount Olive College, he had saved $375 to buy a car. The cheapest one he could find cost $750. He was disappointed but not discouraged. He knew that if he saved more money he could eventually buy a car. He related the story to Verta Lawhon, his housemother. She had little financial means.

She was just a great listener. She made $100 a month from social security and received $100 a month more from the college for serving as mother-in-residence. At the end of that month, Nido received a bank statement reflecting a balance of $750, even though he knew it should have been only $375.

He told Miss Lawhon about it, thinking that perhaps the bank had added incorrectly.

Or had it? Could it be that this woman, making only $200 a month, had contributed $400 to a struggling student to buy a car? She had indeed. She explained: “I’ve decided it’s much better for me to invest my money in the life of a budding young man than to park it in my savings account.”

That was a huge turning point for Nido. It taught him that it is always better to give than to receive. As William Barclay, the Scottish theologian, says, “Always give without remembering, and always receive without forgetting.” Miss Lawhon taught Nido about sacrifice and generosity.

Nido has since given away multimillion dollars in charity and is now the President of High Point University and serves on the boards of several national organizations including BB&T (a Fortune 500 company with $185 billion in assets). Small difference by a housemother led to a big difference by Nido. Small can be Big!

Blog.corporatesufi.com