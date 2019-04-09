EDITORIAL: Fix city waste disaster

Yesterday, we published findings on garbage disposal challenges that have been bedevilling Tanzania’s largest metropolis, Dar es Salaam, for generations. Unfortunately, there is no positive story yet. The situation is as bad as ever – and this all thanks to poor garbage collection.

What is shocking is the questionable methods used in the past to collect garbage, which left residents at the mercy of private contractors. How on earth, for example, would one enter into a contract with a company to collect garbage and cash at the same time from hapless residents? This is why we have piles of garbage rotting and stinking by roadsides for weeks. There is no accountability.

Even after rectifying the waste management system, there is still doubt that what the Kinondoni Municipality touts as the solution will work. The authorities say they now pay contractors per trip, among other changes. However, nothing much seems to have changed. Piles of garbage are still the order of the day, especially where the ordinary Tanzanian lives. Residents complain that garbage collectors come once a month. In some areas they don’t even know the existence of such people.