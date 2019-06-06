EDITORIAL: Act on Sudan crisis

The African Union must wake up from its deep slumper and address the worsening situation in Sudan.

It’s regrettable that the regional body is still behaving like a spectator while a power-hungry military is busy butchering the very people it should be protecting.

On Monday, our hope for a modern democratic transformation of Sudan were dealt a grave setback when the security forces, which had previously been hailed for professionally managing the removal of strongman Omar Hassan al-Bashir from presidential office on April 11, went wild and launched an assault, firing live bullets on protesters conducting a sit-in outside military headquarters in Khartoum.

At least 30 protesters were reportedly killed and 200 others wounded in the unprovoked attack. If such an attack, which quickly reminds one of similar assault on civilians by the Zimbabwe military late last year, does not show precisely why the Transitional Military Council should cede control to civilians, then we do not know whatelse would.

This is yet another clear sign that the council will probably refuse to do so. But should the situation left to get any worse?