EDITORIAL: Address concerns raised by contractors council

The Council of Contractors Associations (CCA) has voiced its concern about what it says are “non-contractual interference and criminal confinement of contractors in public projects”.

It further lamented that some political leaders have been arbitrarily setting timelines and deadlines without adequate consultations with contractors, consultants and clients.

Furthermore, CCA is concerned about leaders issuing extrajudicial orders, including taking punitive non-contractual measures and remanding contractors’ site staff as if they were criminals, contrary to contractual procedures and processes.

The lobby group also lamented intimidation and abuse that contractors were frequently being subjected to, adding that the situation undermines the country’s business environment, making execution of projects difficult.

The Ease of Doing Business Index 2019 ranks Tanzania 141st among 190 countries surveyed, three positions higher than in the previous report. Tanzania is fourth in East Africa behind Rwanda (38), Kenya (56) and Uganda (116).

Although Tanzania is making progress, it is clear that more needs to be done to overcome various hurdles, including those highlighted by CCA.

The council is concerned that the rule of law – the restriction of the arbitrary exercise of power by subordinating it to well-defined and established laws – is not being observed by some leaders, and this is having an adverse impact on the business environment as far as investors and service providers are concerned.

CCA’s advice that leaders and institutions consult widely before issuing non-contractual directives is apt and timely. This is key in ensuring that taxpayers’ money is spent prudently.

Professionalism is another keyword. The mega projects the government is undertaking are complex and involve many parties. Any interference is likely to disrupt a given project.