EDITORIAL: BVR: Learn from past mistakes

As we approach the General Election slated for October 2020 – preceded in October this year by local government elections – the National Electoral Commission (NEC) is bracing for official voter registration.

In that regard, the commission plans to conduct experimental registration of voters in a selected village in Coast Region and a ward in Morogoro Region.

According to NEC chairman Semistocles Kaijage, the seven-day exercise is intended to identify registration challenges before official listing of new voters starts well ahead of next year’s elections.

We consider this a wise move, especially if a repeat of the myriad shortcomings which surfaced with the introduction of the biometric voter registration (BVR) system ahead of the 2015 elections is to be avoided.

The exercise four years ago was initially fraught with shortcomings from which NEC should learn to make this year’s registration a success right from the beginning.