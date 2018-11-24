EDITORIAL: Boost anti-poaching drive

Illegal trade in wildlife is generally frowned upon globally. So alarming has it become that the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) is worried that decades of conservation gains may be overturned.

The trade is run by networks trafficking in wildlife ‘products’ much like trafficking in illicit drugs, firearms and humans.

WWF is worried that, despite the ban on international trade in ivory, African elephants are still being poached massively.

Tanzania was previously known as ‘the epicentre of Africa’s elephant poaching crisis’ after a government census revealed the loss of 60 per cent of its elephants between 2009 and 2014.

That was why the government launched an initiative to strengthen legislation and capacity to tackle wildlife trafficking and poaching in general.

Last week’s launch of a paramilitary force to fight poaching and illegal wildlife trade was long overdue.

A quarter of Tanzania’s land is set aside as wildlife parks, conservation areas, game reserves and game-controlled areas.

Like other Tanzanians, Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan hopes that, by ending rampant poaching, tourism will boom.

We, therefore, urge law-abiding folk – particularly communities surrounding wildlife havens – to cooperate with the relevant authorities in combating poaching in the best interests of our natural heritage for this and future generations.