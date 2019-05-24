EDITORIAL: Can US contain China economically?

By Frank Christopher

The world’s two largest economies are at a crossroads of an escalating trade war once again. The world had expected a 90 days trade truce to be followed by a successful agreement after rounds of intense negotiations but the situation has turned out negatively.

The US moved to hike tariffs from 10 per cent to 25 per cent on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods while China struck back with $60 billion worth of US goods which will come into effect on June 1.

As the trade friction among the two biggest economies continues to unfold there is a clear need to understand its rationale as well as its ramifications to the global economy.

Rationale of the trade war

The US has a myriad of concerns over China. The first one is how much China is exporting versus how much it is importing from the US. The second is claims on forced technological transfers of American firms working in China and of course intellectual property protection.

Displacement of jobs from the US to China, especially in manufacturing and recently in high tech sectors as well as unfair business practices among the US firms working in China and their Chinese counterparts are some of the other concerns.

To say the least, there are many areas that the US tries to condemn China in terms of trade but the fact is some issues like intellectual property protection and state owned enterprises reforms are issues that take long term to address.

There are several misconceptions about China’s innovative capabilities. In technology, in online payments and artificial intelligence, biotechnology as well as Nano sciences China has demonstrated huge capacities for innovation.

And on trade deficit we can simply say that it is Chinese competitiveness in manufacturing and export sophistication that made them excel at the international stage ending up capturing a lion share of the US market, recording a surplus versus the US. It is not about unfair trade practices.

The US concerns on China are based on a deeper-rooted competition and rivalry that has been the defining characteristic of these two countries for a very long time.

Underestimating China’s

As China-US trade friction unfolds there is a clear message that the US seems to underestimate the growing influence as well as the role China plays in the global economy and especially over the past fifteen years.

It should be noted that China has maintained an annual average GDP growth of 9.5 per cent for the past 30 years up to 2015 thus making it an engine of global growth for more than two decades.

It has managed to raise more than 700 million people out of poverty while surpassing Japan to become the second largest economy in the world in 2009.

China also accounts for about one-third of global growth since 2011. Currently, China has become a lender of last resort to many nations via its multiple bilateral and multilateral lending channels with notable participation in buying Eurobond to save the Eurozone economy in early 2011 and 2012.

China has also retained a status of the most trading nation in the world with trade worthiness of $4.3 trillion. To say the least China’s role in the global economy cannot be overstated in any dimension and any attempt that the US is making to counter China mostly with unfair practices will not only hurt China but also the global economy and the US itself.

The way forward

With details of an upcoming round of negotiations remain unclear it is simple to say that the global trade and economy shall have a gloomy outlook on several months to come as China and the US which represent 20 per cent of global GDP and 40 per cent of global trade respectively keep on escalating a trade war among themselves.

As both sides feel to have a leverage it is simple to conclude that the ongoing trade war among the two biggest economies in the world will do more harm than good to the global economy.

For one it will stall recovery, redirecting supply chains to inefficient players and affecting capital flows within regions.

However, this is a wakeup call for each of them and especially China as it has to forge new trade ties as well as deepen the existing ones example with the European Union that will base on mutual respect and strategic business partnership so as to fully utilize the potentials of their economy.