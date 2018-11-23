EDITORIAL: Central bank needs serious house cleaning

The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) has tried to explain its much-publicised crackdown on forex bureaus in Arusha, an exercise which involved the military. Indeed, there has been an outcry by assorted stakeholders regarding the way the exercise was conducted, and the impact it is bound to have on the economy in general, and pivotal economic sectors like tourism in particular.

There also are other issues at stake here. Perhaps the most immediate problem that the central bank may have to deal with soon enough is averting a black-market that might arise as a result of the closure for several days of bureaux de change in the nation’s tourist hub.

Granted: BoT had to do what was necessary to ‘sort out’ bureaux de change operators allegedly engaged in tax evasion and money-laundering. The central bank has the legal mandate to do that – and to take appropriate measures where justly warranted.

Yet, the gravity of such offences notwithstanding, one wonders why BoT – what with all its monitoring systems in place – got to a point where it had to take the kind of extreme measures witnessed in Arusha this week.

Surely, there are competent workers at the central bank whose fulltime job is to monitor operations under BoT’s jurisdiction – thereby avoiding embarrassing crisis situations?

There are reports that the central bank has taken action against some of its officials who were allegedly colluding with forex dealers of dubious probity in tax evasion and money laundering.

This must be thoroughly probed, and appropriate measures taken to plug loopholes and tighten any loose screws at the central bank.The last thing Tanzania needs is the kind of negative publicity that comes with what are otherwise noble operations as happened in Arusha, a metropolis which hosts thousands of tourists as a matter of course.