EDITORIAL: Changing for the better...

Sages down the ages have pontificated that ‘time and tide wait for no man – or woman, for that matter!

This means if one does not seize a favourable opportunity when it arises, one may never get the opportunity again.

This sagacity emphasises that people cannot stop the passing of time and should, therefore, not delay developmental activities.

This brings us to the warning by Prof Paul Zeleza that Africa risks becoming irrelevant in the global arena if it ignores ongoing technological transformations.

According to the Malawian professor – who is currently Academic Affairs vice-president at Quinnipiac University, and vice-chancellor of the Nairobi-based US International University-Africa – “fusion of technologies is blurring the borders between the physical, digital and biological spheres” in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

In that case, Prof Zeleza counsels African countries to restructure their educational systems and content/curricula “to embrace lifelong learning and competence which covers and incorporates creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving...” – not merely ‘classroom education!’ This is if the African countries are to be relevant in the ensuing revolution – doing so by becoming active players in the global convergence and on the global developmental trajectory, not mere pawns.