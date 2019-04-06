EDITORIAL: Enhance health research

With a combined population of 172 million, the East African Community (EAC) faces gargantuan challenges.

One of them is affordable universal healthcare. In this particular regard, the EAC established the East African Health Research Commission (EAHRC) in 2008 as provided for in Article 118 of the Treaty for the Establishment of the Community.

EAHRC is a mechanism for making available to the EAC advice on all health matters, including health-related researches and findings considered necessary for knowledge generation, technological development, policy formulation, practice and other pertinent issues.

The Commission’s vision is high-quality health research for improvement of health and the wellbeing of East Africans.

Its mission is to coordinate, conduct and promote the conduct of health research in the region, as well as source, gather and disseminate research findings for policy formulation and practice.

When closing the seventh East African Health and Scientific Conference and Exhibition in Dar es Salaam last week, the Tanzania minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, proposed more research funding to enable the attainment of universal health coverage.