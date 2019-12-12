EDITORIAL: Explore ways and means of supporting TNBC activities

The Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC) has cried out for ways and means of supporting regular consultative meetings between the private sector and the government at the district and regional levels.

The support sought is largely financial. But it is not limited to funding. Functional support that facilitates fruitful consultations on developmental issues between the two parties is indeed most welcome – the two parties being the private sector and the public sector, including especially the government.

As TNBC sees it, investors and other business operators in the private sector should almost automatically be giving financial, moral and other support “to facilitate consultative meetings between the government and the private sector at the district and regional levels.”

Addressing members of the business community at a consultative meeting in Morogoro Region recently, the TNBC Acting Executive Secretary, Ms Oliva Vegulla, revealed that regional and district TNBC meetings are not held regularly for lack of supportive facilitation. In the event, she virtually solicited private sector support to enable regular consultative meetings between the two mutual parties in the best interests of national development.

How right TNBC is in this.

As the agent for promoting a dynamic and competitive economy, the Council provides “a forum for public/private sector dialogue with a view to reaching consensus and/or mutual understanding on strategic issues relating to the efficient management of developmental activities.

In other ways: TNBC is to promote economic growth with social equity: an equitable, all-inclusive socio-economic development.

To achieve this, the two – the private sector as the engine of economic growth, and the government as regulator – need each other, and must work together through regular consultations financed and otherwise supported by both sides.

Also, we suggest that chairing such consultations be alternated between the two sides instead of exclusively being chaired by Regional and District Commissioners as is currently the case!