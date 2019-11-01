EDITORIAL: Extend nuisance levies trashing to other areas

Stakeholders must be ecstatic that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (Osha) has had its revenue collections go up by a goodly 50 per cent in recent times.

But, what could be even more intriguing is the fact that the rise in the revenues has come about after the government of President John Magufuli scrapped some fees and charges that were levied by Osha in September last year. That was when the minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office responsible for Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled, Ms Jenista Mhagama, announced the cancellation on September 20, 2018 of several fees, charges and penalties considered counterproductive vis-à-vis the government’s industrialization agenda.

The scrapped charges included registration and licensing fees, as well as consultancy, compliance and ‘other’ charges that were routinely paid to Osha by industrialists, employers and other investors across Tanzania. After much soul-searching, the government concluded that the charges were of a great nuisance value, and that they were inimical to the creation of a conducive business environment - thereby keeping prospective investors at bay, while irritating existing investors no-end.

Hence the momentous decision to scrap the fees and charges as part of the government’s broader industrialisation drive within the scope of the National Development Vision-2025.

What with one thing leading to another, the decision has had more than the legendary ‘double-rainbow’ effect of raising Osha revenues, raising investors’ hopes – and raising the government’s industrialization expectations, all at the same time. It’s very much like killing two birds with the same stone – and then recovering the stone to be used another time, another place...

Hence our call upon the government and related authorities to review all areas with nuisance levies that are complained of by investors, development partners and other stakeholders/well-wishers – and then just scrap the levies, period!