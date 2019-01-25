EDITORIAL: Extension services needed

Agriculture is Tanzania’s economic mainstay. It contributes 25 per cent to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). It engaged nearly 70 per cent of the country’s workforce.

Given the above figures, we can rightly conclude that agriculture still drives the country’s economy. Without agriculture, the economy will collapse.

Various efforts, methods and policies have been initiated for the purpose of developing the sector. One of the main methods has been the sending and use of extension officers and their services.

However, the country still faces numerous challenges in the provision of extension services.

The Controller and Auditor General (CAG) pointed out in his 2015 report on the performance of provision of extension services that one officer serves two to three villages. He also said that the extension officers are mostly poorly trained and equipped.

The report also shows that there is always a delay in disbursement of funds to extension officers from the relevant institutions.

The government must therefore increase the number of extension officers, provide them with the required equipment, sufficient funds and training.

At the same time, it must provide them with means of transport, housing and guidance on best practices.