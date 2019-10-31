EDITORIAL: Fairness is key to peace

Calls for peace and unity by various leaders on Tuesday during a forum organised by the Centre for International Policy should not pass without commendation.

Two former Prime Ministers, Mizengo Pinda and Fredrick Sumaye - alongside several other dignitaries - urged Tanzanians to maintain peace and unity before, during and after elections.

Mr Pinda reminded stakeholders, particularly politicians, that Tanzania must come first. He meant that the interests of Tanzania - including keeping its people secure, united and peaceful for them to engage in productive activities.

The calls are timely - given the reports and complaints raised by some members of the society. As collection of nomination forms ahead of civic elections has started, some opposition party members have been claiming that they were denied access to the forms.

It is important that the relevant authorities thoroughly and swiftly investigate these allegations and take remedial/corrective action. In a democratic country like Tanzania, elections must not only be fair;they must also be seen to be fair.

Investigations should clear any doubts that there was any side that was being favoured. Such doubts, if any, would only sow seeds of hatred and division among the people.

Fairness is the key to ensuring that Tanzania remains united and peaceful.