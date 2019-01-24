EDITORIAL: Fighting rights abuses

It is increasingly becoming common to read or hear of errant police officers who arrantly stray from the accepted course or standards of behaviour when conducting official duties.

One recent example as reported in The Citizen yesterday was that of police officers claimed to have sexually abused and otherwise tortured five women in the Ngorongoro District of Arusha Region.

The women were detained incommunicado by the police from December 21, 2018 to January 4, 2019, accused of stealing property from a tourism business operator in the area.

After 15 long days in police custody, the victims were charged in Court on January 4, from where they were admitted in Wasso Ngorongoro District hospital for treatment of injuries suffered at the hands of the police.

Noting that grave human rights violations by the police have become normal countrywide, the national coordinator of the Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC), Mr Onesmo Ole’Ngurumwa, revealed that his Coalition has teamed up with the Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) to campaign against human rights violation of persons in ‘official’ custody, under the banner ‘Tetea Haki za Watuhumiwa.’