EDITORIAL: Go for Islamic banking

The concept of Islamic banking is new in Tanzania. This, together with some misconceptions, have been one of the reasons for slow penetration of the service in the country. In Islamic banking there are no interest charges.

Instead the financial institution takes what is equivalent of equity also known as Profit Sharing Rate system.

This is based on the principles of Islamic teaching that forbid charging interest rates on loans or Riba.

Some people think the product is for Muslims alone. But also institutions offering Islamic banking in Tanzania have failed to avoid the ‘commercial banking trap.’

That is, competing for the same small number of customers instead of widening the area and reach of the banking services, especially in rural and periphery areas.

Financial inclusion data show that only about 29 per cent of rural population access banking services.

Advertisement

This means there is still huge potential for the growth of the banking sector in the country.

Also due to its nature Islamic banking could produce better results by targeting small businesses and start-ups.

The cheaper loans is what these businesses need right now. We urge banking institutions in the country to seriously go for Islamic banking if they want to increase their customer base in rural areas.