EDITORIAL: Go for organic fertilisers

Agriculture in Tanzania employs about 67 per cent of the workforce, according to data by the National Bureau of Statistics. This fact says one thing—the sector remains the main economic pillar of the country. It all means that it should enjoy maximum support for increased production.

Yet farmers across the country complain of decreased production on their farms, especially those largely depending on chemical fertilisers. This is why experts are now pushing for the use of organic fertilisers, rather than inorganic ones.

Some farmers who exercised this option are already reaping the benefits. An immediate example is that of farmers in Kaengesa Ward, Sumbawanga Rural District in Rukwa Region, who have recorded increased yields after opting for organic inputs.

Such stories need to be told throughout the country. Experts say there is a need to promote the use of organic fertilisers at the national level to increase food production, and also to protect soils and the environment.

Organic fertilisers can be derived from animal matter, animal excreta (manure), human excreta, and vegetable matter (for example, compost and crop residues). Naturally occurring organic fertilisers include animal wastes from meat processing, peat, manure, slurry, and guano.

It’s time Tanzania went organic in farming. Farmers should be able to produce more and better quality food by practising sustainable farming.