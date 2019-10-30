EDITORIAL: Govt must do more to attract investments

The latest World Bank’s Doing Business Report ranks Tanzania in the 141th position after moving three places up on the list of 191 countries.

Notably, the improvement can be tied in with the implementation of the blueprint – a guiding document adopted by the government on regulatory reforms to improve the business environment.

Tanzania Investment Centre executive director Geofrey Mwambe explained that the shift to use of electronic method of paying taxes as another step that helped Tanzania register the slight improvement. Another notable milestone, which has made this possible, is the launch of the online company registrations.

However, despite the improvement, Tanzania still remains fourth in the East African Community (EAC) after Rwanda at the 38th position, Kenya at 56th and Uganda at 116th. The report highlights factors that push away potential investors. They include such areas as starting a business, dealing with permits, registering property, accessing loans, investor protection, trading across borders, paying taxes, resolving insolvency and enforcing contracts.

The good news is that the report acknowledges the efficiency of Tanzania given the efforts it has put to resolve complaints, which usually take longer in some countries. This reflects improvement in business facilitation measures improving the ease of trade.

So, it is high time the government utilised its digitized system in some sectors to curb long bureaucratic procedures, meaning aiming to simplify even more business processes. Tanzania can simplify the process of filing tax returns and ensuring everyone pays their dues so that no sector gets paralysed.

Advertisement