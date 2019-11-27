EDITORIAL: Graduates need skills to survive job market

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has shown, in their estimates, that by 2030, the global workforce will increase to 3.5 billion people.

But, there will be an under-supply of up to 40 million highly skilled workers. There will also be a further surplus of 90 million low and medium-skilled workers who do not have any tertiary qualification.

Such figures provide an overview of the current state of employment and how the job market is lacking in competent manpower.

With the hundreds of thousands of fresh graduates entering the job market in Tanzania annually, a chunk of them is said to lack employable skills.

This means that a first-class honours is worth nothing if the graduate doesn’t possess the required know-how to survive in the employment field.

As the Inter University Council for East Africa latest survey notes, only half of the more than 50,000 students who graduate annually stand a chance for employment.

Of these graduates, the report says, more than half are not suited to their career choice because “they lack employability skills, technical mastery, and basic work-related capabilities.”

Education institutions need to adopt a teaching module that doesn’t solely focus on imparting academic knowledge to students, but also providing practical lessons on how to navigate the employment sector by instilling in students basic employability skills.

Such a move will go along the way in lessening the burden of having a majority of the potential workforce who are not competent.

As such, the move by the World Bank (WB) to provide support to technical colleges by giving them over Sh170bn comes as positive news to both employers and employees as it indicates a future output of skilled graduates.