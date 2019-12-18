EDITORIAL: Improve children welfare

News that the government has pledged to review policies and laws governing children welfare to guarantee protection of their civil, political and economic as well as social, health and cultural rights is very much welcome.

It is equally interesting to note that the government was very much aware of the challenges that exist towards ending early marriages, malnutrition and violence against children.

At the same time, the situation in the streets is increasingly becoming stressful, given the sharp increase of homeless children. All government plans must start with strengthening the family unit. This is the foundation of wellbeing of all children. If the country is composed of strong families, then the entire society would be strong. It is at the family level where domestic violence forces children to free their homes into the streets. So, if no violence occurs within the family, very few children would choose to run into the streets.

So, it is crucial that the government must put up friendly policies for children and review the 2008 Child Development Policy.