EDITORIAL: It is possible to make Dar city flood free

Thousands of Dar es Salaam residents were drenched yesterday. This was due to a downpour that started early morning lasting hours. The rain wreaked havoc on the city and neighbouring districts.

This resulted in many key roads being closed temporarily as they were rendered impassable. Morogoro Road was closed because a section of Msimbazi River at Jangwani was flooded, causing the suspension of Dar es Salaam Bus Rapid services.

The floods at Jangwani affected not only the rapid buses but other road users who had to find alternative routes to get to and from the City Centre.

The other roads that were impassable included: Nyerere Road (Kamata), Shekilango Road (Sinza Legho), United Nations Road, Malik Road in Upanga, Mbozi Road in Chang’ombe and Basi Haya area along Bagamoyo Road to mention but a few.

Socio-economic activities came to a standstill in most parts of the city owing to the weather. Some people got to work late while some did not report at all. Those using public transport waited for hours at bus stages. Motorists spent hours on the road due to traffic jams. All these because of a day’s down pour thanks to poor drainage and poor infrastructure that have become permanent features of the city, especially during the rainy season. One wonders whether concerned authorities do care at all. For if they did, how come this situation repeats during every rainy season, year in, year out?

Just in April, this year 14 people lost their lives and a number of homes and property were destroyed, leaving many homeless.

City authorities can put an end to this. If they engage their engineers, set aside sufficient funds, they can come up with ways of containing downpour waters so that these won’t in any way interfere with socio-economic life of the city. So, this has got to end.