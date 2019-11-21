EDITORIAL: It's an achievable goal

Yesterday was Africa Industrialisation Day, which has been observed annually since 1989.

Africa has found it difficult to industrialise over the decades, and the hurdles to this elusive endeavour are well documented. They include being left behind in technological advancement, widespread poverty, inadequate infrastructure, a long-standing skills gap and poor governance.

Although Africa has come a long way since the early days of independence in the 1960s, the continent is still lagging far behind the rest of the world as far as industrialisation is concerned. Indeed, many African countries, including Tanzania, were on the same economic development level as South Korea, Singapore and other so-called Asian Tigers, which are now global economic powers with global influence.

There have been many wasted opportunities along the way, but all is not lost. Africa can industrialise and catch up with other continents, although this will take time.