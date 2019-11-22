EDITORIAL: It's time to fully exploit urban tourism potential

As Tanzania seeks to boost tourist arrivals to over 2 million annually in the next few years, one thing that has apparently been overlooked in this endeavour is the potential of urban tourism.

Urban tourism is virtually non-existent in Tanzania, with the possible exception of Zanzibar. This is in stark contrast to other African countries with which Tanzania competes for foreign tourists.

It is time we diversified our tourist attractions to include sites in urban areas such as Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Mwanza, Tanga and elsewhere.

It is generally agreed that Tanzania has the best national parks and game reserves in this part of Africa, not to mention other world-renowned attractions such as Mount Kilimanjaro, Kaole Ruins in Bagamoyo and the magnificent sandy beaches in Zanzibar. However, these need to be supplemented with attractions in urban areas that have hitherto not been fully exploited.

In Dar es Salaam, for example, there are many places that tourists visiting the country for the first time would want to see. These include the port, State House and sites of historical significance such as the National Museum, Askari Monument, Makumbusho Village, Karimjee Hall, Uhuru Stadium and the house in Magomeni that Tanzania’s founding President, Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere, used to live in during the 1950s.

It’s time the Tanzania Tourism Board laid the groundwork for the growth of urban tourism by indentifying potential attractions and encouraging investment in this unexploited section of what is generally a thriving industry.

Advertisement