EDITORIAL: Kudos, Sweden for aiding rights advocacy

Why would a far-off country like Sweden contribute a small fortune to foster and otherwise support legal and human rights in least developed countries (LDCs) like Tanzania, pray?

That is exactly what the Kingdom of Sweden has just done: pledging to disburse SEK36 million (around Sh9.03 billion) to support the Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) in its humanitarian works in Tanzania.

The relevant agreement was signed at the LHRC’s offices in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday by the Swedish Ambassador in Tanzania, Anders Sjöberg, and the LHRC executive director, Ms. Anna Henga.

Intended to continue improving the state of human rights in Tanzania during the period 2019-2021 as part of LHRC’s 2019-2024 Strategic Plan, Sweden’s contribution will aid the Centre in deepening the understanding and respect for human rights among both ‘rights holders’ and ‘duty bearers.’

It will also help in promoting socio-economic and environmental compliance; supporting legal reforms, accountability and justice delivery; protecting civic space and improving the rule of law, as well as strengthening the legal and policy frameworks that specifically protect the rights of women, children and people living with disabilities. Not only are the Swedes sharing their taxpayer money with their Tanzanian friends; both nation-states also do share their respect and concerns for human rights and freedoms, as well as for bona fide Democracy.

In that regard, the Swedish Ambassador confirmed that this latest pact between the two countries is only another phase in the longstanding and growing cooperation between the Embassy and LHRC in particular – and Sweden and Tanzania in general.