EDITORIAL: LET’S invest in farming

Yesterday, Mwananchi Thought Leadership Forum (MTLF) dwelt on the theme: “Agriculture, Our Lifeline”.

Agriculture remains the central economic activity that supports many a household in Tanzania. Statistics have it that the sector employs about 70 per cent of the labour force, and contributes nearly 25 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

However, it has been said time and again that a lot still needs to be done to re-invigorate agriculture to enhance its contribution towards economic growth of Tanzania. Responding to questions by MTLF reporter recently, Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Representative to Tanzania Fred Kafeero said: “Tanzania has to prioritise and transform its agriculture; to heighten political commitment; increase public investment levels; double productivity and significantly reduce malnutrition”.

This transformation can be done by increasing the agriculture budget as per the 2014 Malabo Declaration and the Maputo Protocol, but also by facilitating proper land management through issuance of title deeds. Armed with a title deed, a land occupier can access a bank loan and hence engage more effectively in development projects, agriculture included. Adequate investments in land and agriculture will set the ground for effective industrialisation of the economy. Farmers must be guided so that they change their mind sets and focus more on commercial farming and practices.