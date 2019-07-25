EDITORIAL: LGAs should put their house in order first

The five-day, 35th annual general meeting of the Association of Local Authorities in Tanzania (Alat) that is going on in Mwanza has raised pertinent issues of governance – some positive; others not-so-positive.

To start with the positive: the NMB and CRDB Banks disbursed Sh150 million each to support the meeting, led by Alat’s national Chairman Gulamhafeez Mukadam. Both banks operate in most of the 180-plus Alat areas of jurisdiction, and such a financial gesture goes far in cementing goodwill among them.

Fair enough...

But, what’s perhaps not so consoling is in the crucial areas of revenue collections and expenditures by local government authorities (LGAs). As reported in The Citizen yesterday, it was confirmed by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa when he was formally opening the Alat conference in Mwanza that some LGAs have been lagging behind in revenue collections.

And – as if that lapse weren’t bad enough – Most of the LGAs do not routinely exercise effective supervision over their public revenue collections, nor keep records and provide full details of how much money was collected as revenues in a given accounting period... Nor, still: how, where, when and why the moneys were spent in line – if at all – with set policies and regulatory frameworks.

In that regard, Premier Majaliwa directed errant LGAs to conduct self-assessments to determine where and what they are doing wrong – and just as soon correct themselves. The overall objective is to become self-sufficient in revenue collections on a sustainable basis well into the future.

In the prevailing circumstances of ‘business-as-usual’ – unaccountability and general poor governance – it is surprising that Alat officials should be calling for increases in allowances and gratuities paid to councilors! This is as untenable as it is disconcerting.