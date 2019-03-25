EDITORIAL: Let Us strive to stamp out modern-day slavery

Today is International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition, held to remind people of the tragedy of the transatlantic slave trade.

Well over twToday is International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition, held to remind people of the tragedy of the transatlantic slave trade.o centuries have passed since the transatlantic slave trade, the most abominable and cruel from of slavery, was abolished in 1807, but we cannot run away from the fact that modern-day slavery has swiftly taken its place.

Every year, between 600,000 and 800,000 people are tricked and trafficked across international borders, and end up living in bondage far away from their homelands.

It is estimated that there are 27 million humans in slavery today, which is a greater number than at any other point in the world’s history.

Slavery exists in the forms of sex trafficking, domestic servitude, factory and farm slavery, and child soldier slavery, but is not limited to these forms.

Modern-day slavery takes advantage of vulnerable people. Victims are often lured to affluent Western nations with false promises of a good education and a good life, but end up being forced to cook, clean and care for their masters’ children. They are invariably forbidden from leaving and are often beaten and sexually abused.

There are well-documented cases of Tanzanians living in bondage abroad after being deceived that they were being taken to lands of milk and honey where the streets are paved with gold.

We should not forget such victims as we mark International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition today.