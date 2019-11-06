EDITORIAL: Let paperless parliament improve efficiency

As the 17th parliamentary sitting got underway yesterday, lawmakers were seen using tablets.

Reports from the office of the Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr Stephen Kigaigai, had it that the House decided to go high-tech as a means of reducing use of paper in its businesses. This explains why Members of Parliament were seen using tablets.

According to Mr Kigaigai, out of Sh1.2 billion that the National Assembly spends on printing material annually, the organ would now be spending only about Sh200 million.

From where we stand, this is a very commendable shift. It is no longer a secret that the fourth industrial revolution is already here. This is the age of digitisation. Use of sophisticated gadgets is crucial for modernisation of the Law making organ.

This, however, calls for increased investment countrywide in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector. It is one thing to buy tablets at Sh900 million and distribute them to lawmakers, and another to use them properly.

It is crucial that all lawmakers should undergo thorough training to make them highly conversant with the gadgets and related technologies. There should be no glitches in accessing and perusing of the required documents and information. The gadgets are also delicate. This means, MPs should be guided on how to take proper care of them to avoid damage and loss of crucial information.

It is equally important that the gadgets be connected to the internet for easy access to varied information and documents that may assist parliamentarians to sharpen their understanding of key issues affecting the country and its people.

Security of the gadgets and their content should also be taken seriously. If such equipment falls into wrong hands, so much information about the country can be at stake. Hence, proper protection should be the mandate not only of the National Assembly, but of individual lawmakers as well.