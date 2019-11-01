EDITORIAL: Let's tackle depression

The Tanzanian society is being eaten up by depression at a rate it can hardly cope with.

Jobs increasingly become hard to get. Cash flow problems facing the Tanzanian economy have also made matters worse. Incidences of no-communicable diseases, as well as alcohol and drug abuse increase, while internecine conflicts tear up families.

In short: life is becoming stressful, posing serious mental challenges. Victims of depression become socially withdrawn, with some resorting to hitting the bottle, drinking themselves to an early grave.

Recently, a man shot dead his girlfriend after she declined his hand in marriage. Having had sponsored her studies, the man felt he was being denied his right to marriage - and shot her. Experts say depressed people tend to take such drastic actions.

The World Health Organisation warns that depression is a common mental disorder, characterised by persistent sadness and aloss of interest in activities that one would normally enjoy, accompanied by inability to carry out daily activities for at least two weeks.

Depression is treatable with therapies, antidepressant medication – or a combination thereof. What Tanzania should do is train more mental health experts, provide affordable services and carry out awareness campaigns against the malady.