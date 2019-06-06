EDITORIAL: Look for cheaper loans to manage national debt

The reassuarance by Finance and Planning minister Philip Mpango that Tanzania’s national debt is still sustainable comes at the right time.

His remarks in Parliament on Monday go a long way to allay fears from some quarters of the economy that had, apparently, been unsettled by the increase in the national debt over the past 12 months.

Government borrowing to finance major infrastructure projects has seen the national debt rising by 2.35 per cent to Sh51.03 trillion in April this year, from Sh49.86 trillion in the same month last year.

The Fifth Phase Administration is currently implementing a number of multi-million dollar development projects, which necessitates borrowing.

Presenting his ministry’s budget proposals for the 2019/2020 financial year, Dr Mpango told Parliament that Tanzania could continue borrowing because a debt sustainability analysis conducted in December 2018 showed that the total public debt stood at 27.2 per cent of the GDP.

To be considered unstainable, the debt would have crossed the 70 per cent mark.

However, despite the minister’s reassuarances, we also cannot ignore the fact that those who are raising the alarm on the debt levels have genuine concerns.

The government cannot afford to sit on its laurels because the mega projects it’s working still require heavy funding – and that means there is likely going to be more borrowing.

This is why we agree with the suggestion by the parliamentary budget committee for the government to consider cheaper loans as it seeks to finance the projects.

To keep the national debt level in check, the government will now need thoroughly assess its pool of loan providers to get the best deal.