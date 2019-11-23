EDITORIAL: Make Tanzania proud in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

The year 2020 is just a few weeks away from now. Athletes around the globe will be busy searching for Tokyo Games qualifications.

The same applies to athletes from Tanzania, they will be looking for chances to take part in the Games as has always been the case after every for years.

Athletics, amateur boxing, swimming and Judo are among sports to feature in next year’s Games scheduled to run from July 24 to August 9. Basically, Japan with its host city, Tokyo, is currently busy with the preparations for the Games that will see the world’s top athletes competing for top honours.

Until now top male runner Alphonce Felix Simbu and top female runner Failuna Idd Matanga have already attained the qualifying marks for the Games as only six months are remaining before the closing date. Runners are making efforts with many training programs to ensure they attain the qualifying marks before targeting medals in the Games.

Swimmers are also busy searching for qualifying marks as Collins Saliboko and Hilal Hilal are abroad honing their skills.

However, it appears things are not well with 19 amateur boxers, who are yet to start searching for qualifying marks, despite the fact they are in off-camp training. If the athletes do not make efforts to search for the qualification marks, Tanzania sports stakeholders would witness only runners representing the country in the Games.

Advertisement

This is because the Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC) has already announced that there will be no universality places for athletes, who will not attain the qualifying marks ahead of the Games.

TOC has said that sending athletes through universality places is to send the ‘losers’ in the multi-sport event. Are the athletes serious about searching for the Olympic Games qualifying marks?

Athletes should not delay to start searching for the qualifying marks, despite the fact they are already late to do so.