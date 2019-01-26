EDITORIAL: Make good use of events host in tz

Untapped talents were on display during the East Africa Zonal Youth Tennis Championship at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club last month.

The club was a hive of activity for two weeks as tens of sports fans and officials flocked to the club to watch the tournament. It featured youngsters from Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda, Burundi and hosts Tanzania. Opening and closing ceremonies drew players and coaches associated with the five participating teams in the Under-15 tournament.

Currently, scores of sports fans from Kenya and Tanzania are congregating in the country again, thanks to the SportPesa Super Cup, and Youth Hockey League being hosted in Dar es Salaam.

The SportPesa Cup, which has drawn top teams from the two countries, ends tomorrow at the National Stadium in the city.

The hockey league, which will reach its climax in April at the JMK Youth Park, involves youth outfits in Dar es Salaam.

The government and sports stakeholders have shown great foresight by investing in top-notch sports facilities — including the 60,000-seater National Stadium, Uhuru venue, JMK Youth Park and Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club — to draw in such tourism-attracting tournaments.

Now relevant authorities must figure out how to take opportunities afforded by these tournaments to the next level. Tournaments, fairs and festivals, including the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations, which will be hosted by our country next year, do more than put our country on the map in promoting a positive image.

They attract spending by visitors, players, coaches and families.

How much are we doing to highlight our tourist attractions like national parks, to these visitors when they’re here? How many reasons are we giving them to come back after the tournaments?